Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.07% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 119,875 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $27.90 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

