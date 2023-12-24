Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $2 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,222 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,029,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after buying an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after buying an additional 657,678 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

