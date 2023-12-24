51,295 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 358,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 77,107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RPV opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
