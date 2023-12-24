Financial Services Advisory Inc Decreases Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQE opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

