Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.