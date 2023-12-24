Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

