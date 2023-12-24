Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

