Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 1,974 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

DEF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

