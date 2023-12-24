Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,262,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $118.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

