Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.07 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,869,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

