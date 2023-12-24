Cardano Price Reaches $0.62 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.93 billion and $685.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.34 or 0.05253145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00108904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,349,614,434 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

