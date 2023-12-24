Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $231.70 or 0.00527979 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $172.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,884.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00113269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00024537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,594,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

