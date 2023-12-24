TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $324.46 million and $37.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00108904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,721,173 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,724,932 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

