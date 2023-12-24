Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $21.24 or 0.00048394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $184.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,884.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00165313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $231.70 or 0.00527979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00401979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00113269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,685,135 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

