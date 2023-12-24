Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $284.34 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $72.55 or 0.00165313 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.37 billion and $284.34 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009022 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,014,114 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
