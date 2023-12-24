Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About VICI Properties



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

