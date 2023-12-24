Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

CHX opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

