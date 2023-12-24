Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.25 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

