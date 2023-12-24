Essex LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $126.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

