Essex LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after buying an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

