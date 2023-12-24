Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

