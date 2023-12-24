First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex LLC owned about 1.49% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

