Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

