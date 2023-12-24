New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Lowered by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.