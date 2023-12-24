Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 420,066 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

EJUL opened at $23.28 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

