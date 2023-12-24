Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NJUL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

