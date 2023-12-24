Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.30% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 215.3% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS KJUL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.