Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

CAH opened at $101.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

