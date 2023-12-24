SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 221,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

