Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cactus worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of WHD opened at $45.66 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

