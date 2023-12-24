Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -666.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

