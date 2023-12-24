Viking Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,628,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

