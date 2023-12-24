Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.63 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.