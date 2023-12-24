iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.35.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
