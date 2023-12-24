Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.