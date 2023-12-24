Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

