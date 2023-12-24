iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.
Shares of GNMA opened at $44.15 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
