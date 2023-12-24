Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.