iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 339.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

