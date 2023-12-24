Refined Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 3.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,221,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,221,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

