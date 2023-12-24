TTP Investments Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $483.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $486.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

