Refined Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 1.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PIZ stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

