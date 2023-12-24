Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

