Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,437 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KIE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $541.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

