American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

