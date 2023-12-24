Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $739,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,593,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

