First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 193 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average of $202.82. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

