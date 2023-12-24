Legacy Trust Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Legacy Trust reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.8% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $570.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $582.63.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

