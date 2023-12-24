The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

