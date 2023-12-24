Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,061 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

